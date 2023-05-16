FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $396.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.05 and its 200 day moving average is $419.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

