Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,066. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

