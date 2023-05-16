Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

