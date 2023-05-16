Fellaz (FLZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $2.15 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00007802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fellaz

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

