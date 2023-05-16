Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.