Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.