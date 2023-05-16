Financial Comparison: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.95 million 19.59 -$146.85 million ($1.40) -3.81 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 925.12 -$14.26 million $14.00 0.11

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exscientia and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -428.70% -21.76% -16.52% Palisade Bio N/A -168.24% -118.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exscientia and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 187.14%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Exscientia has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company was founded on September 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

