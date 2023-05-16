FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

