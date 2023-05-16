FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,888 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

