First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

First Acceptance Price Performance

First Acceptance stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.