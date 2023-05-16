First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,160. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 422,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 75,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,180. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

