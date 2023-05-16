First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.
Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem
In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,160. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 75,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,180. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.