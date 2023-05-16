First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Merchants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.