First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 1,628,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,912. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

