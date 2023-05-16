Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Five Star Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

