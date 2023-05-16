Flow Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $786.28 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,433,180,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.