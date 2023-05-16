Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

