Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 776,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

