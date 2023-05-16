Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,792,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

