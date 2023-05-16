Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $982.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.