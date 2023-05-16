Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Forestar Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FOR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $982.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.32.
Insider Activity at Forestar Group
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
