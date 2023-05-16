Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s previous close.

FORT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of FORT traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 187.20 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.20 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.77).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

