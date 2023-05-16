Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,203,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,786,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

