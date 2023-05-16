Frank Micallef Buys 8,000 Shares of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Stock

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Frank Micallef bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.51 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$20,080.00 ($13,476.51).
Frank Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Frank Micallef bought 13,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($20,154.36).
MaxiPARTS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile
MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes; and approximately 10,000 truck and trailer parts online.
Further Reading
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for MaxiPARTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiPARTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.