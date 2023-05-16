Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 109,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,938. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
