Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 109,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,938. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 184.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.