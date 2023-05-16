FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO Purchases $36,659.65 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAIL. Stephens dropped their target price on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.