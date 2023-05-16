FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on June 16th

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:FRP opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Tuesday. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £281.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,273.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.07.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

About FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($147,814.10). In related news, insider David Adams acquired 100,000 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($147,814.10). Also, insider Gavin Jones bought 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £74,999.10 ($93,948.52). 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.