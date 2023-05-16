FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751. FRP has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

