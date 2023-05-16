FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353.07 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. FTX Token has a market cap of $353.07 million and $5.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

