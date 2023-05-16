Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 71,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,351. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

