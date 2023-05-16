Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Fujitsu Price Performance
Shares of FJTSY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 71,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,351. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujitsu (FJTSY)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.