FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $1.02 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

