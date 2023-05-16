G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,518.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

