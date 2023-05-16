Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 14,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

