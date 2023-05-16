Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $104.69 million and $8.29 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005189 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

