Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,268,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,293,953. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

