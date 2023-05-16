Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.62. 8,494,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,134. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.