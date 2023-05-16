Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 322,074 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 12,096,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,722,924. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

