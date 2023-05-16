Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 49,408 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

F stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 28,197,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,058,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

