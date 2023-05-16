GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GameStop makes up approximately 4.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

GameStop Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 767,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.