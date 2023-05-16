GameStop (NYSE:GME) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NYSE GME opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -0.32. GameStop has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

