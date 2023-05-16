GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $448.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

