GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $448.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
