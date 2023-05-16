General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of GE opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

