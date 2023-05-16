Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Genie Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
GNE stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $420.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.
