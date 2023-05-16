Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Genie Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

GNE stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $420.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

