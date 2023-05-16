Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading

