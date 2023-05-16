Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.09. 113,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,886. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.20.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

