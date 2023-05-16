Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,964,783. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

