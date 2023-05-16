Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after buying an additional 490,045 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $32,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. 168,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,102. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

