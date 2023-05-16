Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PANW traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $190.71. 751,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,937. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,757.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.