Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

