Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 1.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. 3,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,452. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.