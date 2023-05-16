Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $209.78. 147,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

