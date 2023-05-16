Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.09. The company had a trading volume of 194,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $411.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

